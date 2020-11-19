Palm Springs, Lovecraft Country Lead Nominations for Inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards

Hulu's Palm Springs and HBO's Lovecraft Country lead the nominations for the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, which are best described as being more pop culture and genre-oriented version of the Critics Choice Awards.

These awards are a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation.

The winners will be revealed in a special television presentation, which will be produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez.

Road Trip - Lovecraft Country

The ceremony will air on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and will stream the next day for free on The CW App and cwtv.com.

FILM NOMINATIONS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

 Bad Boys For Life (Sony)

 Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

 Extraction (Netflix)

 Greyhound (Apple TV+)

 The Hunt (Universal)

 Mulan (Disney+)

 The Outpost (Screen Media)

 Tenet (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

 Tom Hanks – Greyhound (Apple TV+)

 Chris Hemsworth – Extraction (Netflix)

 Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost (Screen Media)

 Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

 Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life (Sony)

 John David Washington – Tenet (Warner Bros)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

 Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)

 Yifei Liu – Mulan (Disney+)

 Blake Lively – The Rhythm Section (Paramount)

 Iliza Shlesinger – Spenser Confidential (Netflix)

 Hilary Swank – The Hunt (Universal)

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

 Onward (Disney+)

 Over the Moon (Netflix)

 A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

 Soul (Disney+)

 The Willoughbys (Netflix)

 Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

 Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+)

 Will Forte – The Willoughbys (Netflix)

 Tom Holland – Onward (Disney+)

 John Krasinski – Animal Crackers (Netflix)

 Chris Pratt – Onward (Disney+)

 Sam Rockwell – The One and Only Ivan (Disney+)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

 Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)

 Honor Kneafsey – Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS)

 Maya Rudolph – The Willoughbys (Netflix)

 Phillipa Soo – Over the Moon (Netflix)

 Octavia Spencer – Onward (Disney+)

 Eva Whittaker – Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS)

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

 Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

 The Old Guard (Netflix)

 Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

 Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

 Superman: Man of Tomorrow (Warner Bros. Animation)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

 Skylar Astin – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

 Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

 Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Old Guard (Netflix)

 Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

 Ben Schwartz – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

 Kiki Layne – The Old Guard (Netflix)

 Peyton Elizabeth Lee – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

 Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros)

 Jurnee Smollett – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros)

 Charlize Theron – The Old Guard (Netflix)

BEST HORROR MOVIE

 Freaky (Universal)

 The Invisible Man (Universal)

 Relic (IFC Films)

 The Rental (IFC Films)

 Sputnik (IFC Films)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

 Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù – His House (Netflix)

 Pyotr Fyodorov – Sputnik (IFC Films)

 Michiel Huisman – The Other Lamb (IFC Films)

 Dan Stevens – The Rental (IFC Films)

 Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

 Haley Bennett – Swallow (IFC Films)

 Angela Bettis – 12 Hour Shift (Magnet Releasing)

 Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)

 Kathryn Newton – Freaky (Universal)

 Sheila Vand – The Rental (IFC Films)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

 Love and Monsters (Paramount)

 Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

 Possessor (NEON)

 Synchronic (Well Go USA)

 The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

 Christopher Abbott – Possessor (NEON)

 Jake Horowitz – The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

 Anthony Mackie – Synchronic (Well Go USA)

 Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

 J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

 Ally Ioannides – Synchronic (Well Go USA)

 Katherine Langford – Spontaneous (Paramount)

 Sierra McCormick – The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

 Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

 Andrea Riseborough – Possessor (NEON)

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

 Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

 Kathryn Newton – Freaky (Universal)

 Martin Short and Jane Krakowski – The Willoughbys (Netflix)

 J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

 Hilary Swank – The Hunt (Universal)

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS:

BEST ACTION SERIES

 9-1-1 (Fox)

 Hanna (Amazon)

 Hunters (Amazon)

 S.W.A.T. (CBS)

 Vikings (History)

 Warrior (Cinemax)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

 Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)

 Andrew Koji – Warrior (Cinemax)

 Logan Lerman – Hunters (Amazon)

 Alexander Ludwig – Vikings (History)

 Shemar Moore – S.W.A.T. (CBS)

 Al Pacino – Hunters (Amazon)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

 Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)

 Jennifer Connelly – Snowpiercer (TNT)

 Esme Creed-Miles – Hanna (Amazon)

 Mireille Enos – Hanna (Amazon)

 Katheryn Winnick – Vikings (History)

 Alison Wright – Snowpiercer (TNT)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

 Archer (FXX)

 BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

 Big Mouth (Netflix)

 Central Park (Apple TV+)

 Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

 Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

 Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

 Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

 H. Jon Benjamin – Archer (FXX)

 Nick Kroll – Big Mouth (Netflix)

 John Mulaney – Big Mouth (Netflix)

 Jack Quaid – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

 Justin Roiland – Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

 J.B. Smoove – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

 Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

 Tawny Newsome – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

 Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth (Netflix)

 Amy Sedaris – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

 Aisha Tyler – Archer (FXX)

 Jessica Walter – Archer (FXX)

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES*

 The Boys (Amazon)

 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

 Doom Patrol (DC Universe and HBO Max)

 The Flash (The CW)

 Lucifer (Netflix)

 The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

 Jon Cryer – Supergirl (The CW)

 Tom Ellis – Lucifer (Netflix)

 Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)

 Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

 Karl Urban – The Boys (Amazon)

 Cress Williams – Black Lightning (The CW)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

 Melissa Benoist – Supergirl (The CW)

 Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)

 Diane Guerrero – Doom Patrol (DC Universe and HBO Max)

 Elizabeth Marvel – Helstrom (Hulu)

 Lili Reinhart – Riverdale (The CW)

 Cobie Smulders – Stumptown (ABC)

BEST HORROR SERIES

 Evil (CBS)

 The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

 Lovecraft Country (HBO)

 The Outsider (HBO and MRC Television)

 Supernatural (The CW)

 The Walking Dead (AMC)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

 Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)

 Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

 Michael Emerson – Evil (CBS)

 Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

 Ben Mendelsohn – The Outsider (HBO and MRC Television)

 Jared Padalecki – Supernatural (The CW)

 Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

 Natalie Dormer – Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime)

 Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO and MRC Television)

 Katja Herbers – Evil (CBS)

 T’Nia Miller – The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

 Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

 Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

 Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

 Outlander (Starz)

 Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

 Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

 Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

 Upload (Amazon)

 What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

 Robbie Amell – Upload (Amazon)

 Travis Fimmel – Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

 Sam Heughan – Outlander (Starz)

 Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

 Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian (Disney+)

 Nick Offerman – Devs (FX on Hulu)

 Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

 Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

 Amanda Collin – Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

 Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

 Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

 Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)

 Hilary Swank – Away (Netflix)

 Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who (BBC America)

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

 Tom Ellis – Lucifer (Netflix)

 Abbey Lee – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

 Samantha Morton – The Walking Dead (AMC)

 Sarah Paulson – Ratched (Netflix)

 Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

 Finn Wittrock – Ratched (Netflix)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

