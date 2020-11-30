Saved by the Bell Reboot Apologizes for Selena Gomez Kidney-Transplant Jokes

Peacock is sorry.

The streamer's reboot of Saved by the Bell caught heat late last week upon its debut when it made fun of Selena Gomez and her 2017 kidney transplant.

During Saved by the Bell Season 1 Episode 6, two students of Bayside High argued about who donated a kidney to Gomez.

“I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber‘s mom,” one girl says.

“God, I wish that I had my phone so that I could prove it.”

The girl she is talking to replies, “Prove what? That you’re an idiot? It was Demi Lovato‘s kidney. They’re best friends, like you and I were.”

Another scene found the words "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?" written on a wall.

In the aftermath, #RespectSelenaGomez trended on Twitter, with fans explaining how they were upset by the whole scenario.

“This is a HUGE lack of respect, not only with Selena but with all the people who are or who have been through the same things as her,” one fan wrote.

“This matter should be brought up in a respectful manner and not in such a low and dirty.”

“It’s so f***ing rude and insensitive to make fun of someone’s illness just for clout,” another fan wrote.

“This affects a lot of people not just Selena who is either fighting this illness or lost people to it. The people making fun of her struggle make me disgusted.”

In a statement released to various outlets on Saturday, the show's executive producers, Peacock, and NBCUniversal apologized.

“We apologize,” the statement read.

“It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”

Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 was unimpressed with the apology.

“Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall.” She wrote via Twitter.

“As a kidney donor I want to show love and let other donors know that you are not alone. You are seen. You are appreciated. You are so brave and your selfless act is very much appreciated and valued!”

