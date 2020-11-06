SEAL Team Season 4 Delayed, But There's Good News

Just weeks after getting a premiere date at CBS, SEAL Team Season 4 has already suffered a major setback.

The David Boreanaz-fronted drama series has been delayed by one week, pushing its highly-anticipated return to December.

But there's some good news.

SEAL Team Season 4 will now commence with a two-hour premiere, so we're waiting an extra week, but getting two episodes on night one.

The reason for the delay is that the planned premiere date (November 25) will now feature a double pump of The Amazing Race.

The reality series was set to air two episodes this week, but it was trimmed to one due to election coverage, so the move appears to have had a knock-on effect on the CBS schedule.

S.W.A.T. Season 4 is still slated to launch November 11, but it will be in the 10/9c slot.

As for what's ahead, here's the official logline for the SEAL Team premiere.

Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the leader of a terrorist group and son of the terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One.

When they are attacked, Jason and Cerberus, Bravo’s canine member, are separated from the team, in part one of the two-part fourth season premiere of SEAL Team.

The press release also reveals that Boreanaz will be directing the first episode on the night, so this is big news.

SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz (Jason Hayes) Max Thieriot (Clay Spenser) Neil Brown Jr. (Ray Perry) AJ Buckley (Sonny Quinn) Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis), and Jessica Paré (Mandy Ellis).

The recurring cast includes Justin Melnick (Brock Reynolds) Tyler Grey (Trent Sawyer) Scott Foxx (Full Metal), and Judd Lormand (Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn).

What are your thoughts on the delay?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch SEAL Team online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.