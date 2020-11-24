Search Party Season 4 Gets January Premiere Date, New Cast Members

The Search Party will continue in 2021.

The beloved series returns HBO Max for its fourth season in January 2021, the streamer has announced.

In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends.

Meanwhile, Portia (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.

As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media posts suggest, they must decide whether or not to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory.

The series will also welcome a wealth of guest stars this season, including Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne, and Lillias White, as well as R.L. Stine in a cameo role.

Sarandon is set to play Lylah, the unapologetically wealthy aunt to Chip, Dory’s kidnapper.

Philipps plays Donna DiMarco, a former teen star who is cast as Portia in a film portraying the murder of Keith Powell (Ron Livingston).

To Portia's dismay, Donna has a lot of specific choices in mind.

Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Ann Dowd plays Paula Jo, a nosy Christmas-obsessed townie who gets a little too close to Chip's house for his own comfort.

Actor, director and producer Griffin Dunne plays Richard Wreck, the CEO of a pastry company called Lil’ Sticky's, which might offer a vital clue to finding Dory's whereabouts.

Tony® winner Lillias White plays “Wilma,” a world-famous talk show host who has an obsession with Chantal (Clare McNulty).

