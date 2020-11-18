Siesta Key Season 4 Announced, But There's a Huge Catch

Siesta Key will return to MTV for a fourth season.

The hit reality series has officially been picked up for a new batch of episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the series is leaving the titular Siesta Key behind.

The outlet is reporting that Juliette Potter, Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Amanda Miller, and Garrett Miller are all set to return for the first season produced in a COVID-19 world.

The cast and crew will take over a private resort in Sarasota, keeping everyone in a quarantine bubble, in similar vein to how The Bachelorette and the forthcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation were filmed.

The series will follow strict COVID-19 protocols, which is unsurprising. In order to be allowed to produce TV, these protocols have to be followed.

Siesta Key Season 3 was not affected by the pandemic, but it was affected by the firing of series lead Alex Kompothecras.

The star was fired just minutes before the season premiered in January. As a result, he was edited out of the entire season.

This left episodes feeling disjointed, and fans wondering why the series couldn't have aired with a disclaimer.

"We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesperson said last night on the show's official Twitter account, adding:

"He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."

To show how integral he was to the show, the season premiere earlier this year was two hours in length, but after editing Alex out, it came in at just 54 minutes.

Arguments popped up during the episodes out of nowhere due to the way they were edited.

His ouster came at the same time Teen Mom cut ties with Taylor Selfridge and The Challenge ousted Dee Nguyen.

