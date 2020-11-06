Supernatural: Misha Collins Reacts to Heartbreaking Twist

Supernatural delivered an emotional antepenultimate installment.

On Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18, Castiel (Misha Collins) sacrificed himself as Billie tried to get into the same room as him and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to kill them.

Castiel realized his deal with The Empty would take him down when he experienced a moment of true happiness.

As such, Castiel told Dean that he loved him.

"Knowing you has changed me," Castiel said.

"Because you cared, I cared. I cared about the whole world because of you. You changed me, Dean."

Now, Collins has opened up about the departure via Twitter, writing the following:

"Supernatural tonight, watching Cas talk to Dean, I got lost in the story and forgot for a moment that I'm the one who plays that angel and I thought, 'He's how I want to be. He's openhearted and he's selfless and he's true.'"

The development has sparked a fierce debate amongst the fanbase of the series, with many questioning whether Destiel is canon.

Destiel is a ship name created by fans for the romantic pairing of Dean and Castiel, with a romantic pairing never actually being confirmed on the show.

Just by looking at social media, it's clear fans are split down the middle about whether this confirmed Castiel had romantic feelings for Dean, or if they were merely bonded for life in a platonic way.

The beauty of the dialogue in the scene is that it could have more than one meaning, allowing fans to make of it what they want to make of it.

As we look ahead to the final two episodes, it's hard to imagine Castiel returning because he has been condemned to spend his afterlife away from everyone.

What about you, Supernatural fans?

Do you think Castiel's sacrifice confirmed he was in love with Dean or did he look at him as a family member?

