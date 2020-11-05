Supernatural Series Finale Trailer: Who Will Survive the Final Battle?

The Winchester brothers will soon be saying goodbye ... for good.

With three episodes remaining, The CW has dropped a new trailer for the series finale, which teases the last stand of the brothers, as well as the retrospective special "The Long Road Home."

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20 -- the final episode -- is set to air Thursday, November 19th out of the retrospective special.

"After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things," reads the short and sweet logline.

"Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert, with creator Eric Kripke, executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb, and special guest stars Jim Beaver, Samantha Smith, Ruth Connell, Kim Rhodes and Mark Sheppard," reads the logline for the retrospective.

While little details are known about the final episode, we know it's directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb.

What we do know is that Jared Padalecki has called the finale his favorite episode.

He recently appeared at a Supernatural Paley Center event, which took place online.

He said that he "couldn't be more pleased with the way it turned out."

"The series finale is my favorite episode of all time," he said in response to a question.

"It's a fantastic way for the show to wrap up," co-star Jensen Ackles added.

"The more that I thought about it, the more that I mulled over all the different possibilities of what could happen, and maybe what should happen, it's interesting to think that I kept coming back to what ended up happening."

It's been a long road to the conclusion for Supernatural. It was supposed to wrap up earlier this year, but production on the final episodes was postponed due to the pandemic.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c.

