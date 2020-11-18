S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3 Review: The Black Hand Man

On S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3, Hondo's personal life was kind of playing out before his eyes as he and the SWAT team got involved with the mob.

A cowardly mobster had not one, but two brothers under his thumb. Seeing how they were influenced by the mobster had to hit home for Hondo after learning that Leroy was up for early parole and wanted him to speak at his hearing.

While we're not inundated with coronavirus storylines on S.W.A.T., thankfully, Leroy's possibility of early release was likely pandemic related.

Before we move on, I just want to make something clear in my coverage of S.W.A.T. When I use the title with the periods between the letters, I'm talking about the show, but when I talk about SWAT, I'm talking about the group on the show, not the show itself.

Something as to be done to set it all apart.

All of that said, mob storylines are annoying.

Overall, they're so often portrayed as utterly useless humans who think they're so strong and powerful but can't do much on their own.

Using others to do your dirty work isn't impressive, and if that's the kind of power someone needs to have, then why on earth would anyone give them allegience?

We don't get much information on what made Rocco get involved with the mob or even why Tony wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Well, that's not necessarily true. Given the kindness that shone through the brothers despite their seemingly poor life choices, Tony probably wanted to be like his brother.

But how could he have imagined that a goon would expect him to shoot his own brother as a way to show his fealty or whatever it is that the mobster was demanding?

It was a pretty explosive scene watching Rocco roll a car to a stop, get out with tie cuffs around his hand, escape, and steal another car to do it. He was a pretty strong guy, so there was something there for Tony to admire.

I have to tell you that I was talking to my friend about pet rats while all of the human rat talk was going down and poor Tony was kicked into the pool.

There was no way S.W.A.T. was going to let a young man who just had a wide-eyed look with tears streaming down his face more than once die in that pool. Not when our heroes are around.

So, they got a happy ending, well, as happy as they can get under the circumstances.

As for Hondo and Darryl, it was a different kind of happy ending, and it came as a result of what Hondo experienced with Rocco and Tony.

Darryl said it himself. He spent most of his life trying to be like his dad and the last few years trying not to be like him. But what Hondo recognized is that only one wrong move could destroy Darryl's future.

And if Darryl's future rides on him staying on the straight and narrow, Hondo cannot speak on Leroy's behalf either as a friend or a member of law enforcement because he knows how easy it is for someone to misstep and change their life forever.

He also knows how easily swayed someone can be by someone they love, and if Darryl has to have a role model, Hondo decided it was him.

Making that call was justified when Leroy promised to let hell rain down on Hondo for turning his back on him. He used the victim card, even in the face of Hondo's reminder that Leroy has been running games while locked up.

If he couldn't stand down and fly right inside, then he won't have a chance in hell of making it on the outside.

Since we didn't see his hearing and things ended in such an ugly fashion, I have a feeling that Leroy will get out, and it won't be a lovely reunion with Darryl. As much as I'd like to think that someone would care more for their kid than themselves, it doesn't seem that Leroy is that guy.

Meanwhile, Chris is trying for a new leadership position she's wanted for a while, and she's really disappointed to learn that Street and Tan will be competing against her. But she also reconnects with Ericka, the new female SWAT officer who she kind of brushed off in the past.

She's harshly reminded that the tough love she showed the other woman was exactly what she needed at the time. It's not easy to hear, but Ericka now knows that women will always have to prove more than their male counterparts.

Ericka has full faith in Chris and doesn't think she needs anything other than her own skills and determination to rise above the fray and make her dream come true.

Still, it was hard hearing Chris talk about being lonely and needing more in her life, something she doesn't think Street and Tan need in the same way. I hear her loud and clear. This year has proven that being alone can wreak havoc in your life, especially under lockdown.

Speaking of lockdown, is Luca still stuck in Germany? What the heck is going on with Kenny Johnson? He's always been one of my favorites, so I hope he's well, and this is just a strange abnormality of a different kind.

What did you think of this episode? I'd love to hear from you!

