The Challenge: MTV Announces Double Agents Premiere Date, Cast

Another big battle for a lot of money will get underway on MTV very soon.
The cabler has announced The Challenge: Double Agents -- the 36th season -- will hit the air December 9.
It has also been announced that the series will be reverting to a partner format, and features 30 of the biggest reality TV stars from all over the world.
They are competing for $1 million in total prize money.
MTV has also announced there will be returning veterans who we haven't seen in a few years, including Darrell Taylor, Theresa Jones, and Devin Walker.
But it wouldn't be a new season of The Challenge without some new faces, and there are a lot of them.
Additionally, MTV is launching an official podcast, which will launch Thursday, December 10 through the iHeartPodcast Network.
Tori Deal and Aneesa will host each episode and will relive some of the biggest moments in Challenge history.
Here is the full cast list.
VETERANS
Aneesa Ferreira - 14th Challenge
Ashley Mitchell - 8th Challenge
Cory Wharton - 8th Challenge
Chris "CT" Tamburello - 18th Challenge
Devin Walker - 5th Challenge
Darrell Taylor - 9th Challenge
Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat - 2nd Challenge
Jay Starrett - 2nd Challenge
Josh Martinez - 4th Challenge
Kam Williams - 5th Challenge
Kaycee Clark - 2nd Challenge
Kyle Christie - 6th Challenge
Leroy Garrett - 12th Challenge
Nany Gonzalez - 10th Challenge
Nelson Thomas - 7th Challenge
Nicole Zanatta - 3rd Challenge
Theresa Jones - 7th Challenge
Tori Deal - 5th Challenge
Tula "Big T" Fazakerley - 3rd Challenge
Wes Bergmann - 14th Challenge
ROOKIES
Amber Borzotra - Big Brother
Amber Martinez - Are You The One?
Gabby Allen - Love Island/Celebrity Big Brother UK
Joseph Allen - America’s Got Talent
Lio Rush - Former WWE wrestler
Lolo Jones – U.S. Olympian/Celebrity Big Brother
Mechie Harris - Musician/Ex on the Beach
Nam Vo - Ultimate Beastmaster
Natalie Anderson - Survivor/Amazing Race
Olivia "Liv" Jawando - Shipwrecked
