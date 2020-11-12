The Challenge: MTV Announces Double Agents Premiere Date, Cast

Another big battle for a lot of money will get underway on MTV very soon.

The cabler has announced The Challenge: Double Agents -- the 36th season -- will hit the air December 9.

It has also been announced that the series will be reverting to a partner format, and features 30 of the biggest reality TV stars from all over the world.

They are competing for $1 million in total prize money.

MTV has also announced there will be returning veterans who we haven't seen in a few years, including Darrell Taylor, Theresa Jones, and Devin Walker.

But it wouldn't be a new season of The Challenge without some new faces, and there are a lot of them.

Additionally, MTV is launching an official podcast, which will launch Thursday, December 10 through the iHeartPodcast Network.

Tori Deal and Aneesa will host each episode and will relive some of the biggest moments in Challenge history.

Here is the full cast list.

VETERANS

Aneesa Ferreira - 14th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell - 8th Challenge

Cory Wharton - 8th Challenge

Chris "CT" Tamburello - 18th Challenge

Devin Walker - 5th Challenge

Darrell Taylor - 9th Challenge

Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat - 2nd Challenge

Jay Starrett - 2nd Challenge

Josh Martinez - 4th Challenge

Kam Williams - 5th Challenge

Kaycee Clark - 2nd Challenge

Kyle Christie - 6th Challenge

Leroy Garrett - 12th Challenge

Nany Gonzalez - 10th Challenge

Nelson Thomas - 7th Challenge

Nicole Zanatta - 3rd Challenge

Theresa Jones - 7th Challenge

Tori Deal - 5th Challenge

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley - 3rd Challenge

Wes Bergmann - 14th Challenge

ROOKIES

Amber Borzotra - Big Brother

Amber Martinez - Are You The One?

Gabby Allen - Love Island/Celebrity Big Brother UK

Joseph Allen - America’s Got Talent

Lio Rush - Former WWE wrestler

Lolo Jones – U.S. Olympian/Celebrity Big Brother

Mechie Harris - Musician/Ex on the Beach

Nam Vo - Ultimate Beastmaster

Natalie Anderson - Survivor/Amazing Race

Olivia "Liv" Jawando - Shipwrecked

