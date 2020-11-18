The Conners Sneak Peek: Explosive Clip Reveals Another Mouth to Feed

The Conners will have an extra mouth to feed!

ABC dropped a clip from The Conners Season 3 Episode 4, which is set to air Tuesday at 9/8c, and it's wild.

Darlene reveals she is pregnant with her first child with Ben.

Darlene shares two older children, Harris and Mark, with her ex-husband David.

In the clip, Darlene reveals the exciting news, and it's clear he is happy about welcoming their first child into the world.

"Who's the mom? You're the mom," he says while grinning from ear to ear.

The news is also welcomed by Becky because they can raise their babies together.

We can go to Mommy and Me [classes] and we don't have to talk to any of the other mothers at all," Darlene tells her sister.

If you watch The Conners online, you know the family has been struggling more than usual in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adding another child into the mix will probably make things more strained, but it's evident that Darlene is thrilled at the prospect of bringing another child into the world.

Fans seemed happy about the news in the comments section of the video.

"Omg this is gonna be great!! Love this show & it just gets better & better," said one.

"Please don’t set us viewers up for heart break! I really want this for Darlene and her man," said another fan.

The episode, titled "Birthdays, Babies and Emotional Support Chickens" also focuses on a birthday.

"It’s Beverly Rose’s first birthday – but it’s not all cake and candles – when Becky and Emilio disagree on what kind of party they should have," reads the official logline.

"Meanwhile, Jackie is introduced to someone who wants to be more than friends."

Wow, right?

It sounds like a packed episode and we're wondering how the series will be able to cram all of the above drama into a 20-minute episode!

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

Have a look at the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.