The Flash Season 7 Production Halted Over Positive COVID-19 Test

It's been a long wait for The Flash Season 7.

And the series is joining shows such as Chicago Fire, All American, and The Witcher after having to halt production due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Deadline first reported the news, revealing that a team member working on The CW drama has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As a result, production has been paused, and contact tracing has kicked off in an attempt to find everyone the staff member came in contact with.

There is no indication of when the series could return to production, but the studio is actively working on a way to continue production without the individual in question.

The affected employee is self-isolating, as well as those they came into contact with in the days leading up to the positive diagnosis.

The Flash Season 6 was also cut short thanks to the pandemic, producing 19 episodes out of a planned 22, but some of the storylines will be taken over to The Flash Season 7.

The series will also address the exit of Ralph Dibny after Hartley Sawyer got fired from the series due to racist and misogynistic comments.

While many CW shows are returning in January, the network recently announced that The Flash Season 7 will debut Tuesday, February 23.

It will be paired up with Superman & Lois, the latest Arrowverse spinoff series, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

If you watch The Flash online, you know there was not much of a conclusion at the close of the sixth season, so we should get some clarity in the early episodes of Season 7.

The good news is that with the later than usual premiere date, the latest pause should not cause any problems for the premiere date.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.