The Flight Attendant Will Be Boarding You Shortly for a Free, In-Flight Sneak Peek

Kaley Cuoco's return to the small screen is taking off earlier than planned.

The series premiere episode of HBO Max's dark comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, starring The Big Bang Theory vet, is now available to stream for free at www.hbomax.com/the-flight-attendant ahead of its Thursday, November 26 premiere.

Following it’s debut on HBO Max, the series’ premiere episode will also air on HBO linear channel, On Demand, and on select partners’ streaming platforms on Friday, November 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT during a Free Preview Weekend offered by participating partners, as well as on TBS at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 29 as part of an HBO Max-themed marathon over Thanksgiving weekend.

The official debut will happen on HBO Max with three episodes premiering Thursday, November 26.

The limited series continues with two new episodes on December 3, followed by two new episodes on December 10, leading up to the finale episode on December 17.

"The series is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened," reads the official logline.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

The series also stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk.

In addition to streaming the new series, viewers can sample the most popular series from the HBO Max library on the HBOMax.com/watch-free page with no subscription needed.

The page currently features more than two dozen episodes and programs available to stream for free including A West Wing Special: When We All Vote and series premiere episodes of Lovecraft Country, Raised by Wolves, The Murders at White House Farm, Close Enough, and Selena + Chef.

The Flight Attendant is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions.

Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer.

Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

