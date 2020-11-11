The Good Doctor Stars Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley Test Positive for COVID-19

Two stars of ABC's The Good Doctor have tested positive for COVID-19.

Richard Schiff announced Tuesday that he tested positive for the virus on Election Day.

He also announced that his wife, Sheila Kelley, has also tested positive.

"This has been the most bizarre week of our lives," Schiff, who plays Aaron Glassman, wrote on Twitter.

"This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

Kelley, who also stars on the series as Debbie Wexler, opened up about the pair being diagnosed via Instagram.

"Richard and I have some news. We have both tested positive for COVID-19," she shared.

"We‘re quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering. This virus is a slippery sucker," she detailed.

"One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly. I am grateful for @s.factor.official embodiment practice as it tunes me deeply into my body."

"It is helping me cope from minute to minute. For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing."

"If you have Covid we’re in this together. Breath deeply. Breath slowly. Breath fully. We will get through this together," Kelley concluded.

Several cast members of the series sent them well wishes in the comments section.

"Sending all our love from me, Cash and Jenn," said Will Yun Lee.

"Praying you’re both ok," added Fiona Gubelman.

"Sending you guys love and a speedy recovery," said Antonia Thomas.

The Good Doctor recently returned to the air on ABC with a two-part opener that tackled the pandemic.

Going forward, the series will air with a disclaimer ahead of each episode to say that the episodes are a representation of what the world could be like after the pandemic.

We wish Richard and Sheila a speedy recovery.

Catch new episodes Mondays at 10/9c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.