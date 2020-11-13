The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review: The Heiress

Dank Farrik! The previous episode rather sucked, and we were hoping for some upward movement in The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3: "The Heiress." Well, we got it.

Plenty of action abounds. But more importantly -- and more interestingly (as far as this critic is concerned) -- we have plot progression; this is the way!

But the episode's meat surprisingly does not follow any obstacle-ridden aspects of the Frog Lady egg journey from The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2: "The Passenger."

In fact, the continuing plot from that episode ends rather suddenly within the first couple minutes.

Of course, the larger arc involves Din seeking others of his kind along with any of the Jedi to whom he might return The Child.

But at least we not only get to see a little more of our new favorite Frog Lady, but we are introduced to Froggy Husband Guy.

And The Child doesn't even eat any more of their eggs! (Anyone else rather surprised that the Frogs never discovered he was eating their rare eggs?)

And what would their response have been? It's hard to stay mad at the little babykins, but ... I mean ... he was eating their potential children!

On Trask, we get to hang with some Mon Calamari -- which is way cool -- along with some Squid Heads, er ... Quarren.

Quarrens are dicks, dude.

The creatures in "The Heiress" are solid standouts.

I love creatures. Including that weird scary thing in The Child's chowder. I've been to diners like that, where the soup almost eats you!

In the season 2 premiere episode, we witnessed krayt dragon annihilation, we recently met Frog Lady and some scary spider monsters, and now we flip out at the appearance of a mamacore.

That thing was pretty insane.

But did we not all foresee the betrayal of the Quarren? Throwing The Child to the mamacore as bait for capturing Din to steal his beskar armor was still a slight surprise, but the deception of the treacherous Quarren was no shock.

On a sidenote, did you know beskar is short for beskar'gam or "Iron Skin?" I just learned that myself.

In comes a trio of associate Mandalorians to introduce to us all. Oh, but they are also there to save Din and The Child. Priorities!

But wait! Turns out they cannot be Mandalorians; they are quick to remove their helmets.

Good thing they can take those damn things off, otherwise we would never see the most perfect-ist jawline on the actor playing Axe Woves, Simon Kassianides. That jawline could scratch diamonds, man!

Along with Axe, we meet Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves (pro wrestler Sasha Banks, credited as Mercedes Varnado).

Is it me, or does Sackhoff remind anyone else of a young Erin Gray?

These three new characters prove an exciting addition, and bring with them a titillating plot about a history of Mandalore and surviving the Purge there.

Bo-Katan referring to Din as a "Child of the Watch" was a very cool revelation. I don't think any of us thought Din might have somehow been brought up in a cult, right?

I'm like, Was Bo-Katan inspired by A&E cult investigation shows or what?

But we soon learn of Bo-Katan's mission to find the Darksaber, which -- from season 1 -- we know is currently in the hands of Moff Gideon.

Bo-Katan: Where is it?

Imperial Captain: Where is what?

Bo-Katan: The dark saber; does he have it?

We also learn that Bo-Katan, with the help of Jawline -- I mean Axe -- and Koska, is seeking to take the throne of Mandalore, and return the planet to what it once was.

Things are looking promising for these new characters.

But what likely entices a gob of Star Wars fans is the instruction from Bo-Katan for Din to go to the city of Calodan on Corvus.

There he is to seek out the Jedi many have been anticipating appearing this season: Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson.

As I've mentioned before, I'm not familliar with the Star Wars Extended Universe. I believe this is the first time that universe is meshing with Star Wars canon.

We can presume this appearance happens in the next episode, but with The Mandalorian, we can't be sure. We still are awaiting a stronger presence from Boba Fett.

I'm thinking we meet Ahsoka next week, though; it's time.

We get to laugh a bit in "The Heiress" too.

One particular comedic moment with an erratic Imperial officer --played by Kevin Dorff -- had me hitting the rewind button to watch again.

It's a moment that has him cowering in fear, begging his direct reports to shut all the doors to shield them from the pirates attacking their ship.

And Titus Welliver as the Imperial Captain gives a fine delivery.

So Din and The Child hit the spacefields yet again. Does anyone else get the feeling The Mandalorian as a series is really a scavenger hunt of planets?

"Go to this planet!" "OK." "Now go to this planet and get that thing." "Got it." "Great, now you can find what you're looking for on this other planet." "Jeesh ... OK, I'm going I'm going..."

But what I keep coming back to is the idea this series compares to that of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. With monsters-of-the-week, nail-biting adventure, and clever, jovial banter, I have Herculean flashbacks. And that's not a bad thing, not at all.

What did you think? I can't imagine a fan disliking this episode, but please do correct me if I'm wrong by clicking "Show Comments" below and throwing your two cents at us (ouch!). Watch The Mandalorian online.

