The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Jedi

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less exciting.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 introduced us to Jedi Ahsoka Tano in all of her live-action glory.

I'm always cautious when the series brings characters from the animated iterations of the franchise to life because there's always that chance that they will not live up to expectations.

Rosario Dawson's take on the character was faithful to its animated counterpart, and that's why the series is continuing to excel.

Instead of making The Mandalorian feel like a cash grab, the series is zeroing in on lesser-known characters and expanding the world through their eyes.

Looks can be deceiving, and at the top of the episode, it seemed like we were in for grueling battles from start to finish, but what we got was so much better.

The insight into Grogu and what happened in his past was surprising, merely because the bombshells feel like something that would have been saved for a season finale on any other show.

The Child has acted out on several occasions, but his bond with Din throughout the first two seasons of the series has been undeniable.

We witnessed Din save Grogu with the aim of reuniting him with his own people, but the mission has grown arms and legs ever since.

Calling the Child by its name and taking the time to work on that bond could help Grogu harness his powers and become a force in the battlefield.

Ahsoka's apprehension about not training him may have seemed convenient to Din, but it's clear she knows a lot more about what's happened in the world than him.

My best guess is that she's referring to Anakin, who went down a dark path, and she doesn't want to participate in a similar scenario with Grogu.

But this also raises some bigger questions. Grogu remembers part of his past, but someone picked him up, and he can't remember anything after the fact, or even the person who did the deed.

Could another Jedi in the Star Wars lore be to blame for this, or is the show setting us up for some more revelations down the line?

It's nice to put a legitimate name to the Child, however, mostly because Baby Yoda tends to earn the ire of the fandom whenever some people refer to him as such.

The real Yoda name-drop came out of nowhere, but the beauty of The Mandalorian is that it finds a way to naturally include these names and developments from years past.

The brutal Beskar vs. Lightsaber showdown was worth the wait. It was inevitable it would happen given the way the installment kicked off with a stern warning from the Magistrate.

But it also highlighted that Beskar is no slouch in battle, and now that Din is equipped with it, in addition to Grogu, the odds continue to be in his favor when it comes to fighting with the people who want to take him down.

Moff Gideon is building his army to do battle with Mando, and he's even gone as far as putting a tracker on his ship, so I thought he, or his band of villains, would up at the end of the episode to start this battle again.

Then again, we still have three episodes left, so they probably won't cross paths again for another episode or two.

But that leaves plenty of time for Din to take Grogu to the temple to decide whether to reach out to other Jedi for help to train.

With Ahsoka cautioning that there aren't many Jedi left in the world, could this hint at Luke Skywalker popping up to help Grogu in his quest to harness his powers?

There are so many unanswered questions, but we still don't know whether Grogu will want to learn how to harness his abilities, or if he will want to continue his life as it currently is, with Din protecting him.

I have the feeling we haven't seen the last of Ahsoka, especially when you consider that she's searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn. That part came out of the left-field, but I wouldn't be surprised if we got to see Bo Katan and Ahsoka on the screen again before the conclusion of The Mandalorian Season 2.

"The Jedi" was an exposition-heavy installment, the complete opposite to The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4, but it was still an exciting ride from beginning to end.

We got answers to some of the most burning questions, as well as hints about what's to come, presumably in the final three episodes of the season.

What did you think of the explanation for Grogu's past? Were you surprised that Ahsoka dropped all of the intel?

Where do you think we go from here? Do you think Grogu will opt to reach out to the Jedi?

Hit the comments below.

