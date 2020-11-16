The Order Cast Speaks Out After Sudden Cancellation

The cast of Netflix's The Order is speaking out following its recent cancellation.

Series creator Dennis Heaton announced that the streamer had pulled the plug after two seasons late last week, saying he "was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew."

"It is one of the best experiences of my career," he wrote.

"Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching."

The cast took to social media shortly after the news was made public.

"Alright Acolytes," said Sarah Grey, who played Alyssa Drake.

"We won’t be returning for another season of The Order. But we are so grateful for all of the love you guys have shown us," the actress continued.

"Thank you for joining me on this magical chapter of my life. To the producers/writers/cast/crew."

"Thanks for playin make believe with me. And for making this experience what it was. You’re truly wonderful, talented, hilarious people and you will always be my Order Fam."

"I’m just peeved I never got to become a werewolf. Cmon now. Much love my friends!"

Added Adam DiMarco:

"thank u to the amazing & hilarious & talented cast and crew of The Order for two unforgettable seasons," said the Randall Carpio actor.

"it was such a blast getting to work on this crazy show with u all and i’m going miss it dearly. thanks @planetxpictures for creating such a fun world to play in... i will always have a soft spot in my heart for Randall," he shared.

"also big thanks to the fans of the show for all the love and support over the past few years and thanks @jakemanley & @thesarahgrey for all the early morning rides to set during season 1 i think i still owe u guys gas money?? ? sorry let me know."

Katherine Isabelle wrote the following on Instagram.

Sorry it took this long to tell you guys but The Order will not be returning. We are incredibly grateful to have had the 2 insanely fun seasons we did.

And we are now a family forever. I’m sure in the alternate universe we should all be living in, that Jack has managed to bring Alyssa back to life, Randall has saved Lilith from the demon realm, Gabrielle is a beloved new member of the Wolfpack, Vera is THIS close to getting her magic back and Hamish is making a round of the best goddamn cocktails anyone ever had.

We truly love all the fans of this show and feel just as heartbroken since we were huge fans of it too. Cheers Acolytes, thank you for making this such a beautiful experience 🖤🖤🖤 swipe for our S2 blooper reel enjoy! #theorder

Jake Manley wrote the following:

Sadly, The Order has come to an end. What a crazy ride it was - I had the time of my life making this series.

I will forever cherish the countless hours I was fortunate enough to spend with the most eclectic and kind hearted cast and crew.

Thank you to all the fans who loved and supported this show. It truly was magic🖤

What do you think of the cancellation?

Will you miss the series?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.