TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Resonate, SVU Does Not

The broadcast networks are slowly but surely getting back to normal, but it seems like some viewers have made new habits when it comes to watching TV.

The bright spots on Thursday night were Grey's Anatomy (5.7 million viewers and a 1.3 rating) and Station 19 (6.3 million/1.1 rating).

Both shows were on par with last season's averages, proving that there was a demand for them to return.

Given that Grey's concluded with a wild twist, it will be interesting to see whether it manages to rise in the coming weeks.

Over on NBC, Law & Order: SVU returned at 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

This marks a series low among total viewers, while the demo tally tied a series low.

Given that the franchise is set to expand with an Elliot Stabler-led spinoff, this does not bode well for the future of the franchise.

Superstore continued with 2.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- right on par with recent ratings.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon perked up from last week's series lows, delivering 7.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

B Positive, however dipped a tenth, averaging 4.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Mom was steady as a rock with 5.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, while The Unicorn slumped to series lows with 4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Another encore of Star Trek Discovery did 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19 managed 1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, steady with recent episodes, while The Outpost did 436k viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.