TV Ratings: Mom Fades Without Anna Faris

Mom returned for its first season without Anna Faris, and the beloved CBS sitcom was down considerably.

Mom Season 8 Episode 1 drew 4.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49.

Mom Season 7 wrapped with 7.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating earlier this year, so this is a big dip for the series.

Young Sheldon was also way down vs. last season. The Big Bang Theory spinoff returned to 6.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- down from last season's 8.7 million/1.1 average.

B Positive launched with 5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- a decent result when you consider the collapse of everything else on CBS.

Over on ABC, a game-changing episode of The Bachelorette spiked to a season high on a special night.

The dating series delivered 5.3 million viewers and a 1.4 rating, leading the non-sports offerings on the night.

Over on NBC, America Ferrera's final episode of Superstore inched down to 2.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The CW's Supernatural picked up a tenth, rising to 1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating for an episode that prepared fans for the emotional series finale.

The Outpost, which is already renewed for Season 4, managed fewer than 500,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

What did you watch on the night?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.