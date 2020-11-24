Tyra Banks Teases Huge Shakeup for Dancing With the Stars Season 30

It's been just hours since Dancing With the Stars Season 29 wrapped, and we're already thinking about the milestone 30th season of the reality series.

Tyra Banks has confirmed she will return in 2021 but also admitted that she wants to change up the judging panel considerably.

Banks, who replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews earlier this year, has admitted to wanting to keep Derek Hough and bring Len Goodman back into the fold.

In a new interview with Parade, Banks said that Derek has "such compassion" and has been giving some "amazing critiques" during his first season as a full-time judge.

Banks said he has been "firm, yet warm" with the contestants.

Derek was drafted in as a replacement for Goodman earlier this year because Len could not appear on the show due to COVID-19.

Due to Goodman living in London, the travel restrictions in place due to the virus would have made a comeback next to impossible.

“I miss Len. I feel like there’s a way to have them both be here," Banks shared with the outlet.

"I have a little notepad in my phone of how I can make that work. I’ve got to get that approved by the team but it also depends on the health of not just the nation, but the globe for that to happen.”

Tyra did not go into detail about whether Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli would be back in addition to the above two judges.

Inaba has felt heat this season due to some of her criticism not landing well with the contestants or the viewers.

Still, with next year marking the 30th season, it's possible that all four could be judges to help celebrate.

That being said, she does note that there have been new viewers this season, and wonders whether they would be interested in a nostalgic approach.

“There are so many new viewers this season of Dancing With the Stars and they might not resonate with a retrospective… it would have to be for those diehard fans that have been here forever,” she said.

ABC has yet to officially renew the series, but given the resurgence in popularity, and the promotional possibilities that come with such a milestone season, it should definitely be back.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.