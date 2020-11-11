United States of Al: CBS Orders Fifth Chuck Lorre Comedy

CBS is expanding its relationship with prolific producer Chuck Lorre.

The network has ordered United States of Ak to series, a new comedy from award-winning executive producer Chuck Lorre and creators/writers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, for the 2020-2021 broadcast season.

The series stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir ("Al") (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Kelli Goss, Dean Norris, and Elizabeth Alderfer also star.

David Goetsch & Maria Ferrari, Chuck Lorre, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi and director Mark Cendrowski (pilot only) are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.

"Once again, Chuck, his talented writing team of Maria and David, and an amazing cast brings us a heartfelt and touching comedy that honestly and respectfully reflects the experiences and challenges our veterans deal with upon returning home, and the deep bonds they develop with those serving alongside them," said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment.

"In addition, UNITED STATES OF AL holds up a mirror to ourselves in a unique way by taking a look at American culture through the eyes of an immigrant who is experiencing it all for the very first time."

The series joins four additional series from Chuck Lorre that are already on the Network's schedule, including #1 comedy Young Sheldon, #2 comedy Mom, this season's #1 new comedy B Positive and last season's #1 new comedy Bob ♥ Abishola, which premieres Monday, Nov. 16.

It makes sense that the network would want to remain in business with Lorre. His series perform well, and bring in a younger audience, something the network is looking for these days.

