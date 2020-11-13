Vanderpump Rules: A Worrisome Update About the Show's Future

Ever since Vanderpump Rules fired four cast members, there has been much debate about the show's future at Bravo.

Obviously holding things up is the COVID-19 pandemic that closed the restaurants the series typically films at.

While the show has gravitated more and more towards a Real Housewives-like narrative, focusing on many of the cast members after they leave SUR, some of the pivotal scenes are still filmed there.

Now, E! News is reporting that the reality series is on an indefinite hiatus because there is currently no timeline for the show's return.

An insider told the outlet, "With so many uncertainties during the COVID pandemic, showrunners are telling the crew that the show has not been cancelled, but the upcoming season is currently on hold, and asking them to please sit tight until the future is more clear."

The good news is that the series has not been canceled, but given that Bravo has new shows premiering often, it's hard not to be concerned about the future of Vanderpump Rules.

The series typically shoots in the summer, but it's possible that the show could resume filming next year.

However, it would have been exciting to at least catch up with the cast as they battled through COVID-19.

SUR and Pump, the restaurants at the heart of the show, have opened back up, but there is no telling whether the cameras could get rolling on a ninth season.

Earlier this year, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired from the series due to racially insensitive actions from their past.

Doute and Schroeder released a joint statement via a crisis manager shortly after getting the boot.

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," it reads.

"Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere."

"Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."

The cast who have not been given the boot so far includes Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, and James Kennedy.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.