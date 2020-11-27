Virgin River Season 2 Episode 1 Review: New Beginnings

Sometimes you just want to return home.

That is exactly what Mel did on Virgin River Season 2 Episode 1.

In the season one finale, Mel finally decided to give things a chance with Jack when she found out Charmaine is carrying his baby.

Whenever things got rough my instinct was to head home because that’s where I felt safe. But I realized that the idea of home doesn’t really exist for me anymore, because you were my home. Mel [to Mark] Permalink: You were my home

Naturally, Mel was concerned and ran back to Los Angeles to get her bearings. She already has enough baggage on her own, and now has to deal with this.

In Mel's mind, she and Jack have barely started, and they can just as easily stop. Charmaine is giving Jack something Mel can never do.

However, Jack does not feel that way, whatsoever.

Mel: She’s gonna be the mother of your child. You have the chance to have a real family, and I just – I can’t be the person to stand in the way of that.

Jack: Well, here’s the problem: I’m not in love with her. Permalink: I'm not in love with her.

Jack has made his feelings (or lack thereof) for Charmaine VERY clear. It hasn't stopped Charmaine from her entitlement, though.

Charmaine basically told Mel she wanted this baby with Jack, not in a friendly co-parenting way, but in a we're-going-to-be-together way. That conversation is pretty much what sent Mel out of town in the first place.

Slight rant, but Charmaine is such an annoying character. She told Jack she loved him, and he was like "oh this is awkward." Then she gets pregnant and thinks he would suddenly change how he feels for her. She wants to blame Mel, but Mel never forced herself into their relationship.

A baby will never make a man automatically want to be with and marry you. Not in the 21st century.

One could empathize for Charmaine, though, during this episode as she had a case of hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness).

Charmaine has fired her OB and hired Doc, instead. Considering Mel is the midwife in town, she consults on the case, too. Charmaine can't help but be a little snooty towards Mel.

I just found out that my pregnancy is high-risk, and you don’t have any kids, you’ve never been pregnant, so please just don’t pretend like you know how I feel. Charmaine Permalink: Don't pretend you know how I feel.

Mell hasn't made it known to everyone in town about being widowed or having lost a child, but that still doesn't give Charmaine the right to attack Mel for having "never been pregnant."

Mel has maintained a very professional amount of patience with Charmaine. She deserves a medal because that couldn't be me!

Despite Charmaine's attitude towards Mel, Jack asked Mel to take her on as a patient.

This takes some serious consideration on her part. She first had to talk to Mark about it, who would have told her to put her personal feelings aside, and treat the patient.

Then she spoke with Doc. The relationship between Doc and Mel was uneasy in the beginning, to say the least. Now, though, they seem to have grown a familial bond in addition to their professional relationship, which is adorable to see.

I think meeting you made Jack realize what is possible. And even if you left Virgin River today, I don’t know if he’d be able to go back to a relationship where he wasn’t fulfilled. Doc Permalink: Meeting you made him realize what's possible.

Mel is really concerned she may be keeping Jack from having a real family. Doc, though, quickly points out that Jack wasn't fulfilled in his relationship with Charmaine. He can't go from feeling what he felt for Mel to settling for Charmaine.

Doc has a little relationship drama of his own to deal with, though.

Doc and Hope have reconciled, but she is not making it easy on him.

Hope insists on keeping their relationship a secret, while Doc wants to show her off in public and hold hands in the middle of town.

Doc: I don’t need spice. I want to walk down the street and be able to hold your hand.

Hope: Yeah, I hate all that “coupley” crap. Permalink: I hate coupley crap

Hope is even going to the extreme of wanting Doc to date someone else.

When Muriel asked Hope's permission to ask Doc out, that was the perfect opportunity to tell her "No, actually, Doc and I have decided to give it another try."

But, no. We can't rely on Hope to make things easy.

She refuses to be out in the open with Doc, but she wants Mel and Jack to get together ASAP.

Those two have more sparks than a Fourth of July parade. It’s a damn shame they aren’t together. Hope Permalink: More sparks than 4th of July parade.

Jack is still mad at Hope for spilling the beans about Charmaine's pregnancy to Mel in the first place. Hope will do anything to make things right with him again.

Including letting Charmaine stay with her.

Doc and Mel want Charmaine to stay in town to monitor her more closely, and Hope so happens to be the only one with room close by the clinic. Fingers crossed that the two don't strangle each other in their sleep.

Hope isn't the only one who has something to say about Mel and Jack.

Preacher, noticing Jack's dark mood since Mel left town (and returned after weeks of silence), suggested Jack just move on and let her go. It's just not that easy for Jack, though.

Preacher: You gotta let her go. This whole thing between you and Mel, maybe it’s not meant to be. See, sometimes--

Jack: Preach… I’m in love with her, man. Permalink: You gotta let her go.

Preacher can't turn away from his own complicated situation, either.

It turns out that the cliffhanger in the finale was all for nothing. Christopher cut himself, which was the blood Preacher saw in their house, and Paige drove to a doctor in Clear River.

It all seemed a waste, really, to stress out viewers over nothing.

Paige (formerly Michelle) ran away from her abusive husband, who happened to be a police officer, too, which is why reporting him got her nowhere.

In opening up to Preacher, she finally found a confidant. These two have definitely had sparks flying themselves, and Preacher went so far as to offer them shelter by living with him.

Paige decided to take him up on that offer so that she can finally breath and find some happiness.

That peace didn't even last five minutes.

Paige returned home to find the babysitter was relieved by none other than Wes himself. There's some drama we'll definitely have to see unravel.

In the hiatus, this TV Fanatic read the first few books in the Virgin River series (there are 21!). While TV shows rarely mirror the books exactly, here are a few things we WISH this season would cover from the books:

Mel and Jack FINALLY get together.

Mel realizes she's not actually sterile and gets pregnant the first time they sleep together. This is followed by a marriage.

Jack breaks up with Charmaine as soon as Mel gets to town, and we never see Charmaine again (this ship has sailed, but a girl can dream).

Preacher helps Paige legally get away from Wes, Wes goes to jail, and Preacher and Paige get married.

Let's see how closely this season follows the books.

Over to you, Fanatics! What do you hope for in this season? How do you think this baby situation will work for Jack, Charmaine, and Mel?

Sound off in the comments and share your thoughts!

