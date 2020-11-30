Virgin River: Will it Return for Season 3?

Netflix took viewers back to Virgin River just days ago.

Virgin River Season 2 was filled with twists and turns, but there were more than a handful of cliffhangers by the time Virgin River Season 2 Episode 10 concluded.

As a result, fans are wondering whether the series will return for another dose of small-town drama, or if it will become another casualty at Netflix.

This year has been especially tough for Netflix originals, with Altered Carbon, Glow, I Am Not Okay With This, and The Society among the streamer's most controversial cancellations.

Thankfully, we have some good news about the future of Virgin River.

The streamer has not officially picked up a third season, but it appears to have ordered up some more episodes on the down-low.

Virgin River Season 3 entered production in August, according to Production Weekly, confirming that it was already renewed ahead of the second season debut.

The series is buzzy, so it makes sense to keep it around for longer, and it's nice to know that Netflix thinks highly of it.

The beloved series focuses on Melinda “Mel” Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who relocates to the titular remote California town to work for Tim Matheson’s “Doc” Mullins as a midwife and nurse practitioner.

Upon arriving, she is quickly drawn to local bar owner, Jack, played my Grey's Anatomy alum Martin Henderson.

But Mel is also trying to move on from her past, which includes the untimely death of her husband, and while she wants to make Virgin River her home, she also needs to confront her past.

The cast also includes Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale.

There are a lot of different directions the plot could go in the third season, and the good news is that the series is based on a wildly popular book series, so there is plenty of source material.

