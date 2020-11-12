WandaVision: When Does It Premiere?

Marvel's first scripted series for Disney+ has a premiere date.

The streamer on Thursday confirmed that WandaVision will arrive on the service Friday, January 15.

Much like The Mandalorian, WandaVision will air one episode per week, meaning that you're going to have to wait until the season is over if you want to binge.

Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany are reprising their roles of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, in the series.

Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) are both set to reprise their respective MCU roles of Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo, while Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) and Teyonah Parris (Survivor’s Remorse) are also on board.

The series blends the style of "classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems," according to the logline.

The project comes from Jac Shaaeffer, who is best known for writing Captain Marvel.

Several Marvel Cinematic Universe-set TV series are in the works at Disney+ and WandaVision was originally set for a Spring 2021 launch.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier was set to be the first series set in the MCU to arrive on the streamer, but after multiple delays due to COVID-19, it has been pushed to further down the pipeline.

The good news is that the show is back in production, so it might arrive during the first half of 2021, possibly after WandaVision Season 1 comes to a close.

It's an exciting time for the MCU with the launch of these series.

Many MCU movies have been postponed due to COVID-19 and its affect on movie theaters.

What do you think of the premiere date?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.