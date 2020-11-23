Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 21

at .

Did Brittany cut Yazan out of her life for good?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21, things took a turn when Yazan opened up about the past. 

Tipsy Brittany - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Ari was unprepared for her son's baptism, leading to a fiery argument between her and Bini's family. 

Elsewhere, Jenny and Sumit finally talked to his parents about the prospect of them getting married. 

Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

17 New Ships To Board In 2020
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21 Photos

Melyza Cries - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21
Kiss Goodbye - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21
Hahm - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21
Deavan's Wedding Dress - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21
Grandma says Goodbye - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21
Obaida - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21
  1. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
  2. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2
  3. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21
  4. Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 21