Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 21

Did Brittany cut Yazan out of her life for good?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21, things took a turn when Yazan opened up about the past.

Meanwhile, Ari was unprepared for her son's baptism, leading to a fiery argument between her and Bini's family.

Elsewhere, Jenny and Sumit finally talked to his parents about the prospect of them getting married.

