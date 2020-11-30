Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 22

Did Kenny and Armando get to get married?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 22, they were let in on shocking news about their marriage license. 

Bini Proposes - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 22

Meanwhile, Sumit was back into a corner and forced to make a decision between his family and his love interest. 

Elsewhere, Deavan flipped out on her wedding day about Jihoon's new job. 

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 22

