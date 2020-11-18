Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did the gang find Danielle and Grace before it was too late?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 1, private detectives Cody Hoyt and Cassie Dewell teamed up with Cody's estranged wife to search for the sisters.

With the history of a remote highway taking center stage, they focused their efforts there.

However, another missing person case in the local area threatened to throw them off the scent of the truth.

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.