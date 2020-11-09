Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 5

Did Tammy make a plan to get rid of Tina?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 5, Tina made an enemy after being put in charge of the Wagstaff School time capsule project. 

Meanwhile, Bob teased Linda over her inability to whistle, leading to a hilarious turn of events. 

Was Bob left red-faced in the end?

Watch Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 5 Online

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 5 Quotes

Tina's killing it up there. And by "it," I mean "my interest."

Gene

Mr. Frond: Get ready for the time capsule that was buried at Wagstaff fifty years ago! Thank you, Mr. Branca, for digging it up.
Mr. Branca: Not my job, but it's okay.
Jocelyn: Oh, I thought there was a guy buried there named Tim Capsule.

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 5

