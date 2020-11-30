Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 9

Did Linda and Bob get their wish?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9, Linda's parents had a layover at a nearby airport.

Instead of visiting them later in the year, the pair turned it into their annual "visit."

But the kids started to question the motives of their parents when they realized who was getting the short end of the stick.

