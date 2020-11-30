Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 9

at .

Did Linda and Bob get their wish?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9, Linda's parents had a layover at a nearby airport. 

Bob in the Bath - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9

Instead of visiting them later in the year, the pair turned it into their annual "visit."

But the kids started to question the motives of their parents when they realized who was getting the short end of the stick. 

Watch Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Bob's Burgers online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

27 TV Characters Who Would Host a Mean Dinner Party
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9 Photos

Gene - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9
Bob in the Bath - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9
Tina - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9
Louise - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9
Tina and Louise - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9
Bob - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9
  1. Bob's Burgers
  2. Bob's Burgers Season 11
  3. Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 9
  4. Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 9