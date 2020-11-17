Watch Bull Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Was there hope for Bull and the TAC?

On Bull Season 5 Episode 1, the office struggled to come to terms with new safety protocols due to COVID-19.

With the legal world falling apart, they had to find a way to help their clients before the business imploded.

Meanwhile, a personal struggle from a member of the team threatened to derail the strides the TAC had made in recent months.

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.