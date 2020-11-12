Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 1

Who is Mackey?

That's what many people inside Firehouse 51 asked on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 1 as a new paramedic arrived on the scene. 

Severide walk - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 1

With a big exit, it became apparent that there was a lack of hope around Chicago. 

Stay at home orders were intensifying, leading to more fires in the home than is typical. 

Did Firehouse 51 manage to keep everyone safe?

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 1 Quotes

Kidd: I want to grab these pencil pushers by their throats and make them actually push their pencils. I mean, why is this taking so long?
Severide: Girls on Fire?
Kidd: Girls on ice is more like it. I mean, look, I talked to the community relations guy. I told him everything will be done outside, all the girls will be masked up. No one is going to get within 6 feet of each other. You know, they’re worried about liability. I’m worried about these girls losing a year of their lives … I’m going to break through on this, if it’s the last thing I do.
Severide: Do you know how proud I am of you?
Kidd: Tell me again.

Boden: I just got word from headquarters. Squad 3 has been designated guinea pigs to test out new equipment.
Severide: And?
Boden: They want you to give up your next couple of Saturdays, test out the equipment in front of white shirts at the academy.
Severide: It’s such a waste of a weekend. When was the last time CFD bought any new technology, chief?
Boden: Mine is not to question the infinite wisdom of headquarters. Mine is to cross one more item off this ‘to do’ list, which stretches over five pages long. So?
Severide: Uh…
Boden: Thank you.

