Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 2

Did Brett and Mackey survive?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 2, the pair were in great danger, but set out on a daring battle of survival. 

Ritter walking - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Casey started to wonder whether his new relationship was worth his time. 

Elsewhere, Severide chased a memory, but it give him a great reward in the end?

Finally, Ritter made a devastating decision. 

Watch Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 2 Quotes

Boden: I have had it. Hey, why is this thing making two-sided copies? This is unacceptable.
Ritter: Oh well, if you want to change it you just do that.
Boden: All of this clerical nonsense just to commission a new ambulance. Civilians not allowed to work in the house for almost a year now, paperwork’s piling up.
Gallo: These have been on Gloria’s desk for a year?
Boden: What?
Ritter: Here, give me those forms. Gallo and I can handle it for you.
Boden: That’s a very generous offer.
Severide: Hey, does anyone know where 61 got towed?
Boden: Gallo and Ritter will handle that for you. They’re working the bullpen.
Severide: OK, I need the exact salvage yard the rig is in stat, and I need to address.
Ritter: OK.
Severide: Thanks.
Gallo: Why does a squad lieutenant want to track down an ambulance?
Severide: Why does a truck newbie want to get up all in my business?
Ritter: We’ll find out, no worries.
Gallo: If we had just taken the Red Vines back to the bunks like I suggested, none of this would have happened.
Ritter: I told you that’s stealing. It’s just a couple small things.

Casey: We should have seen them by now.
Kidd: Whoa, hang on.
Casey: Down there. That’s the rig. Kidd!
Kidd: Hold on, I’m trying.
Casey: Let me out.
Kidd: Hold on, I’m gonna turn around. Casey.

