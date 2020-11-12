Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 1

How did the staff at Chicago Med react to the pandemic?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 1, we picked up with everyone as they made strides to keep everybody safe. 

Meanwhile, April's romantic life hit a major snag as she weighed up her options in not only her career, but her personal life. 

Elsewhere, Halstead was in trouble after recent comments, but what did he do to get on the right side of his boss?

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Maggie: Hey. I just got a text that Hannah was brought in. But it can't be COVID cause she's here, right?
Will: I found her unconscious with a needle in her arm. She OD'd.

Choi: Hey. This is the third week that April has been working on the COVID ward.
Lanic: She volunteered and we're short-staffed.
Choi: The protocol is one week on, one week off. April is putting her life at risk.

