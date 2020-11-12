Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 1

Did the team crack the case?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 1, a 5-year-old girl was gunned down and with a long list of suspects, Voight knew they had to tread carefully. 

Don't Mess with Burgess - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 1

With rising attention on police reform, the officers learned about changes that would be coming for them. 

Elsewhere, Burgess continued on her new path, but did it mean leaving her friends behind?

Watch Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 1 Online

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 1 Quotes

Voight: Atwater did what he thought was right.
Kenny: No. He crossed the line. Blue wall is there to keep us together. It keeps us safe. It's a bible, our Ten Commandments. You of all people know that, Hank. If someone chooses to violate that code, he's gotta pay the price. Way it's always been. Way it always will be.

Woman: So, I've been reviewing evidence in the Doyle homicide case and I just wanted to touch base with you one more time.
Atwater: I'm not sure what you're asking.
Woman: I'm asking if there's anything you would like to add or modify.
Atwater: No. I stand by my original statement.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 1

