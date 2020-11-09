Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Dwight and Sherry get a happy ending?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 5, things took a dangerous turn when Sherry got kidnapped by a rogue group.

Quickly realizing that Virginia's group was ready to take a shot at them, they had to make a horrifying decision.

Meanwhile, Morgan popped up with a surprising declaration that made everyone question their place.

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.