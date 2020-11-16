Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 6

at .

Did June kill Virginia?

Opportunity came knocking on Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6 after an explosion. 

June Fights for Survival - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6

With the two women battling for very different outcomes, they had to come to an agreement about the future. 

Meanwhile, John worried that there was something wrong in his relationship with June. 

Elsewhere, Dakota went missing and it was down to June to find her. 

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6 Quotes

No one is leaving here until I find out what happened.

Virginia

June: We're getting a hospital. It's what we've always wanted.
John: She's pulling the wool over your eyes.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6 Photos

Still Friends? - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6
June Fights for Survival - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6
John Listens - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6
Last Kiss - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6
Closing In - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 6
