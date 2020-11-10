Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Rose get what she wanted?

On Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 7, Rose schemed to get a fashion show out of the latest family feud.

Meanwhile, Ginger made an impulsive decision that could have destroyed her bond with the family.

Elsewhere, Margaret came down hard on the kids when she gave them an ultimatum about their future with the business.

Did she go too far?

Use the video above to watch Filthy Rich online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.