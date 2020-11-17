Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Antonio win his big fight?

On Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 8, tensions mounted in the Monreaux family household, but what did they want for him?

Worried Sisters - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Rose bumped into a blast from from her past, leading to old wounds reopening. 

Elsewhere, Becky contemplated her relationship with Eric, but was there really a way for them to make it work?

Watch Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 8 Online

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Eric and I had to get married. I don't think he ever loved me anyway.

Becky

Realtor: This is an open-minded school district.
Ginger: This house isn't for us.
Becky: I'm not a lesbian.

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

