Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Antonio win his big fight?

On Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 8, tensions mounted in the Monreaux family household, but what did they want for him?

Meanwhile, Rose bumped into a blast from from her past, leading to old wounds reopening.

Elsewhere, Becky contemplated her relationship with Eric, but was there really a way for them to make it work?

Use the video above to watch Filthy Rich online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.