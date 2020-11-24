Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 9

at .

What happened to Jesus?

The family rallied on Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9 after Antonio's son was reported missing. 

The Champ - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Jason finally came clean about all of his deceptions, but was it too little, too late?

Elsewhere, Margaret made a huge discovery about the plane crash and the history of the family. 

What did she do with her surprising intel?

Watch Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Filthy Rich online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Relationships Changed Dramatically from Page to Small Screen
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

All my selfish concerns, my wants, my fears they don't matter anymore. She is everything.

Becky

Ginger: If I had been there, he'd still be alive.
Franklin: No he wouldn't. You'd both be dead.

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

The Black Sheep - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9
Margaret Prays - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9
Harrowing Discovery - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9
Franklin Checks In - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9
Interrupted - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9
The Search for Jesus - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9
  1. Filthy Rich
  2. Filthy Rich Season 1
  3. Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 9
  4. Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 9