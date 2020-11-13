Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 1

at .

Did Teddy and Owen get married?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1, their relationship was in tatters after Teddy's serial cheating. 

Pensive - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1

However, COVID-19 hit and they had to weigh up their options. 

Meanwhile, Meredith continued to try to help DeLuca after his recent breakdown. 

Finally, Bailey found herself in the middle of an argument with patients' families. 

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatoc. 

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1 Quotes

Jo: I need sex. I need sex. I need a sex favor, a sexual favor.
Jackson: Um, what?

Patient: I don't want a Chinese doctor.
Resident: OK, then you can follow the green line to the parking lot and hope you don't die of anaphylactic shock.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1

