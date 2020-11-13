Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 1

Did Teddy and Owen get married?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1, their relationship was in tatters after Teddy's serial cheating.

However, COVID-19 hit and they had to weigh up their options.

Meanwhile, Meredith continued to try to help DeLuca after his recent breakdown.

Finally, Bailey found herself in the middle of an argument with patients' families.

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatoc.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.