Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 19 Episode 8

Dod Khloe make a decision about her romantic future?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 Episode 8, things took a turn when Tristan tried to get close to her again.

Meanwhile, Scott headed to a treatment center to work on his health, but felt betrayed when a photo of him was leaked.

Elsewhere, the family tried to find creative ways to celebrate their birthdays in quarantine.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.