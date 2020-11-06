Watch Mom Online: Season 8 Episode 1

What happened to Christy?

On Mom Season 8 Episode 1, everyone reeled when Christy left town, but there was a lot of mystery surrounding the exit.

Meanwhile, Bonnie invited the ladies to a slumber party to have a stress-free night.

However, things took a turn when their adult problems came to light.

Did they manage to work through their issues together?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.