Watch Mom Online: Season 8 Episode 3

Did Bonnie still have eyes for Rod?

On Mom Season 8 Episode 3, Bonnie took a trip down memory lane when she crossed paths with her former flame.

Meanwhile, Tammy volunteered to remodel the kitchen so it is more practical for Adam.

Elsewhere, the latest Christie's latest call from school left everyone feeling worried about her.

Use the video above to watch Mom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.