Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 1

at .

Did Callen and Sam take the right person down?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1, the pair worked a case involving a Russian bomber who went missing on U.S. soil. 

Undercover Deeks - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1

Callen and Sam went to the desert to find the weapons and intel before it was too late. 

Meanwhile, Hetty turned to Neil with a cryptic assignment upon her return to the team. 

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1 Quotes

Fatima: You think there's a chance we shot it down?
Sam: I sure as hell hope not.
Callen: If so, Russia would consider that an act of war.

Nell: Hetty? Where are you?
Hetty: Where I want to be.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1 Photos

Support Staff - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1
Undercover Deeks - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1
Prize Found - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1
Dangerous Landing - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1
On the Hunt - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1
Searching the Desert -- Tall - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1
  1. NCIS: Los Angeles
  2. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12
  3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1
  4. Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 1