Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 1

Did Gibbs and Fornell track down the leader of the drug ring?

The duo were out for revenge on NCIS Season 18 Episode 1 when it became apparent that Fornell's daughter was in great danger.

Meanwhile, the team dealt with the case of a missing cadaver from the NCIS autopsy room.

Which member of the gang was in the frame for the theft?

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.