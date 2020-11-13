Watch Supernatural Online: Season 15 Episode 19

Did the brothers find out what happened?

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19 picked up with the brothers in a world minus everyone else.

Meanwhile, Dean had to make a decision about what he would do following Castiel's admission before his death.

Elsewhere, the brothers thought they were done with Billie, but she was not done with them.

What did she have planned?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.