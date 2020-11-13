Watch Supernatural Online: Season 15 Episode 19

at .

Did the brothers find out what happened?

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19 picked up with the brothers in a world minus everyone else. 

Dean Has a Beer - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Dean had to make a decision about what he would do following Castiel's admission before his death. 

Elsewhere, the brothers thought they were done with Billie, but she was not done with them. 

What did she have planned?

Watch Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19 Online

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19 Quotes

Dean: By the way, this guy's coming home with us.
Sam: You're going to let a dog sit in the Impala?
Dean: Hey, relax, I'm not giving him shotgun. Unless you're cool with that.

Dean: You're dead.
Lucifer: Yeah, not so much. After Pop let it out and murdered pretty much everyone in the world, he empty booted me with orders to find the missing God book and use it on Chuck. Normally, I'm not very good at following orders, as you guys know, but you do not want to mess with The Empty man, total B. Especially after Jack blew up all over her and she killed dad. But that's the past! Wazzup? We're a team again, guys!

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19 Photos

Members Meeting - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19
Winchester Brothers Take a Minute - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19
Dean Has a Beer - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19
Michael Under the Guise of Adam - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19
Dean Contemplates - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19
Listening to Michael - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 19
