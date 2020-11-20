Watch Supernatural Online: Season 15 Episode 20

How did it all end for the Winchesters?

Determined to save the world, the brothers kicked off a daring plan on Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20, but who did not make it out alive?

Sam In the Bunker - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20

With Jack serving as the new God, it became clear there was more to Chuck's tall tale than the brothers ever thought possible. 

Elsewhere, a surprising message from the other side opened old wounds. 

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20 Quotes

Sam: Is the place?
Dean: Dark, creepy, something out of Wes Craven's erotic fantasy? Yeah, it's 100% the place.

Dean: You know what this is? Mimes. Evil mimes.
Sam: Yeah, or vampires.
Dean: Vampmimes! Son of a bitch.

One Last Mission - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20
Is That a Monster? - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20
Sam In the Bunker - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20
Off Center - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20
Gun Cleaning Is Essential - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20
Dean and His Ride - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20
