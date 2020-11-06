Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 2

What happened to Jonah?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 2, the Cloud 9 employees found themselves saying goodbye to not one, but two employees. 

One Last Appearance - Superstore Season 6 Episode 2

However, Amy's exit made Jonah change question his exit. 

Meanwhile, Dina searched for a new best friend after realizing she was losing everyone she was close to in the world. 

Who helped her?

Superstore Season 6 Episode 2 Quotes

Amy: It's just this move is a lot of pressure on the relationship, and what if it doesn't work out? Jonah's uprooting his whole life for me.
Dina: That might not be true. That place is a land of liberal small-boned men who drink Kombucha and collect sea glass without shame. Chances are Jonah would end up in California eventually.

Garrett: I just can't believe you're actually leaving. I thought you and me were gonna work here 'till we got old and died together. I mean, not here at the store, but probably.
Dina: Nope, these two are gonna die in California. Of old age, hopefully, but who knows.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 2

