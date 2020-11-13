Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 3

at .

Who got promoted?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 3, the floor supervisor position was open and it became clear many people were interested. 

I Knew You - Superstore Season 6 Episode 2

Jonah was still cut up about what happened with Amy, leading to a surprising confession. 

Meanwhile, Glenn and Mateo struggled to find the right balance in their working relationship. 

Was it the beginning of the end for them?

Watch Superstore Season 6 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Superstore online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Superstore Season 6 Episode 3 Quotes

Cheyenne: Just so you know, I would be a great floor supervisor, okay? I've been here forever, I get along with everybody, and I know who's boned who and who can't work together. And I do have good ideas. For instance, I think we should stagger our shift start times so we're not all clocking in at once. And at checkout, we should have go-back carts for each department. And every zone captain should have a walkie-talkie!
Jonah: I actually said the same... never mind, I respect women. I don't interrupt them.
Cheyenne: Honestly, people shouldn't vote for me just because Jonah's some boob-crazed white guy, okay? People should vote for me because I would be fucking awesome.

Dina: So, Jonah wants to be the new floor supervisor.
Cheyenne: Oh, cool.
Dina: Yeah, I guess I just hoped that someone else would throw their hat in the ring, you know? Someone chill, someone who isn't a white male that reeks of privilege.
Cheyenne: Yeah, but it's hard, though, right? 'Cause of like, systemic stuff.
Dina: Mhmm, true dat, true dat.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 3

Superstore Season 6 Episode 3 Photos

You'll Find Love - Superstore Season 6 Episode 3
Never Been in Love - Superstore Season 6 Episode 3
Never Underestimate Her - Superstore Season 6 Episode 3
Fighting Dirty - Superstore Season 6 Episode 3
And the Winner is... - Superstore Season 6 Episode 3
  1. Superstore
  2. Superstore Season 6
  3. Superstore Season 6 Episode 3
  4. Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 3