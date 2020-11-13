Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 3

Who got promoted?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 3, the floor supervisor position was open and it became clear many people were interested.

Jonah was still cut up about what happened with Amy, leading to a surprising confession.

Meanwhile, Glenn and Mateo struggled to find the right balance in their working relationship.

Was it the beginning of the end for them?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.