Watch S.W.A.T. Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did the team manage to keep fans of a famous musician safe?

On S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 4, the team searched for a rogue member of an extremist group planning to attack the memorial service of a famous musician.

The man was outspoken about police brutality.

Meanwhile, tensions mounted when Leroy got out of prison early.

Who managed to make it happen?

Use the video above to watch S.W.A.T. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.