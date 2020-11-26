Watch S.W.A.T. Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did the team manage to keep fans of a famous musician safe?

On S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 4, the team searched for a rogue member of an extremist group planning to attack the memorial service of a famous musician. 

Street Listening to Victor - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3

The man was outspoken about police brutality. 

Meanwhile, tensions mounted when Leroy got out of prison early. 

Who managed to make it happen?

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

I'll be seeing you around, Hondo.

Leroy

Deacon: By the way, it's not like I was their only option.
Hondo: Deacon, just try to look at it from Jillian's perspective. Rhodium made a stand about police brutality but not all police, Deac. In her mind, if you got a problem with that, then maybe you're part of the problem.
Deacon: I'm part of the problem? It's not just that. It's this whole defund the police nonsense. It's not exactly the thanks we deserve for going out there and risking our lives everyday. And to her, it might just be something she's chanting, but a thing like that changes the way people look at us. It makes our job harder.
Hondo: And I hear you, and that is one truth. But there's also another truth, man. We got guns on our hips. We got the power to end a life. Look, maybe it doesn't hurt to have some people out there trying to hold us all accountable.
Deacon: Are you trying to calm me down or make me angrier?
Hondo: Deac, you and I both know that sometimes we get asked to take on problems where there is no one right answer. What Rhodium was talking about is maybe some things can be solved without a gun.
Deacon: I don't like the mom implying that I won't go out there and do my job tomorrow. Take a bullet just like anybody else.
Hondo: OK, then you get out there and you prove her wrong, without the taking a bullet part.

